RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 58,440 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 28,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

