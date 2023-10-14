Robert W. Baird Lowers Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $28.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HASI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 282.14%.

In other news, CAO Charles Melko bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 4,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $84,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,748.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Melko bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,025 shares of company stock worth $458,814. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

