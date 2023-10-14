Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barclays

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $112,070.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 581,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,583,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $63,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,194.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $112,070.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,583,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,932 shares of company stock worth $5,437,784 over the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 465,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 17.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 22.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $662,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.