Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $286.31.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $288.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.27. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $221.83 and a 12-month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.1% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $922,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 27.2% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.7% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $4,948,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.