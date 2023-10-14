Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Lessened by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $497.84 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.72 and a 1 year high of $508.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.