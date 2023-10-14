Roth Mkm Boosts Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target to $2.40

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $1.90 to $2.40 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on URG. TheStreet downgraded Ur-Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.48.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.33. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathy E. Walker sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $78,111.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 259,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,829.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathy E. Walker sold 69,125 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $78,111.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,141 shares in the company, valued at $292,829.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Parker sold 55,653 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $62,887.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 305,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,523.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,848 shares of company stock worth $371,241. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the period. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

