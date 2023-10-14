Round Dollar Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.64 (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

