Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target to $19.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASB. Raymond James raised their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Associated Banc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.94.

ASB stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $328.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.65 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 50,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

