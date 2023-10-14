Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $54.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMA. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 40.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

