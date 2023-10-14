Royal Bank of Canada Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$87.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$81.31.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$82.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The company has a market cap of C$48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$60.19 and a 52 week high of C$85.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.80.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.02. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company had revenue of C$11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 10.0823681 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 22.20%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

