Royal Bank of Canada Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$51.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Desjardins lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$54.29.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

SU opened at C$46.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$45.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.86. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.7256098 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

