Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Sells 381 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.85.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.00 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $220.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

