Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBRA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -222.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

