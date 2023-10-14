Safe (SAFE) Price Up 21% This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $4.24 or 0.00015764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 21% against the US dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $88.34 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00039763 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00151025 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00045535 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00024666 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003802 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.05956196 USD and is down -21.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.