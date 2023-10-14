Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $204.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.40. The stock has a market cap of $199.12 billion, a PE ratio of 128.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $3,097,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,615,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $3,097,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,615,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,304 shares of company stock valued at $142,849,894 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

