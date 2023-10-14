Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,583 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,678,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.79 and a 200 day moving average of $209.40. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $114,550.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,255.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $114,550.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,255.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 664,304 shares of company stock worth $142,849,894. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

