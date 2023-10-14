Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $782.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.38. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $931.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

