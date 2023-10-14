SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0300 on Top Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. SALT has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $33,284.95 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SALT has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00021406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015892 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00013485 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,897.34 or 1.00021290 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02451562 USD and is down -19.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $34,836.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

