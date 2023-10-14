Saltmarble Hits One Day Trading Volume of $32,470.99 (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $123.99 million and approximately $32,470.99 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Saltmarble has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00004750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 1.28153489 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $36,355.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

