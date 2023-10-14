Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $218.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.71.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $168.12 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $159.47 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 940.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

