Sanwa (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sanwa (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Sanwa Price Performance
Shares of Sanwa stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Sanwa has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $9.42.
About Sanwa
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sanwa
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Sanwa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanwa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.