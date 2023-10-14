Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.81.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.0 %

SLB opened at $58.96 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.