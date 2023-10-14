Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV remained flat at $63.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 360,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,384. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.49 and a 1-year high of $69.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

