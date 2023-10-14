Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 524,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,514 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $27,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $41.92 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

