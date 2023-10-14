Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. 662,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,017. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $41.92 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

