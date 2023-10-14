SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3,503.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 508,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 494,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 64.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 982,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 384,378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 484.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 356,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 28.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,344,000 after purchasing an additional 343,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CALM opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cal-Maine Foods

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.