Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,065,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,102,000 after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $10,966,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $214.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.34. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $217.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

