Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGEN. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Shares of SGEN opened at $214.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 0.47. Seagen has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $217.08.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488 over the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

