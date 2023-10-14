Seizert Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,318 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Issuer Direct were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Issuer Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William H. Everett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $124,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,624.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Issuer Direct Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Issuer Direct Co. has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.48 million, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.36 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Issuer Direct Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.