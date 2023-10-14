Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SVTRF. Barclays upgraded Severn Trent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Severn Trent from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

About Severn Trent

Shares of OTCMKTS SVTRF opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

