Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC lowered shares of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) (OTCMKTS:SFOSF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS SFOSF opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $3.52.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Company Profile

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It operates in five segments: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Medical Devices and Medical Diagnosis, Healthcare Service, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Retail, Other Business segments.

