Sharper & Granite LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sharper & Granite LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 1.6% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,073,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.59. 2,640,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.20. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.