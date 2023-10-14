Sharper & Granite LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sharper & Granite LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,607,000 after buying an additional 230,445 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,818,000 after acquiring an additional 193,894 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,127,000 after acquiring an additional 56,231 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,949,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $3.49 on Friday, reaching $264.55. 32,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $213.73 and a one year high of $297.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.94.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.