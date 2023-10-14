Sharper & Granite LLC Sells 489 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sharper & Granite LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,090,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,858,661. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.55 and a twelve month high of $94.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average of $91.40.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

