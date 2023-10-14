Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 2,730 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $60.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $64.48.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,552.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,510. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Recommended Stories

