Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 1.2% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 52.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 20.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 12.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on K shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 689,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,684,410. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE:K opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

