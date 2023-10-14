Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 106.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after buying an additional 8,077,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after buying an additional 532,741 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 328.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,609,000 after buying an additional 505,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.35.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $163.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $152.00 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 25.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

