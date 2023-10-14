Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 87.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 44,416 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $45,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $539.27 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

