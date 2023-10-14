Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 22,586 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 369,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $231,686,000,000. Refined Wealth Management raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.7% during the second quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 174,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 537,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 27,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 104,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Overstock.com news, Director Marcus Lemonis bought 42,200 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $735,546.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 77,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,209 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Overstock.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $678.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.64 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

