Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 5,893 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after buying an additional 226,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,127,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,102,000 after buying an additional 355,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,428,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,227,000 after buying an additional 133,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,699,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $28.87 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

