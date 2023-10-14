Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,201 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 64,617 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,643,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.