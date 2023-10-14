Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $426.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.81 and a 52-week high of $564.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $471.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.