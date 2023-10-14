Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $600.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.