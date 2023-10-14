Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 12.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $75.70 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.84. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

