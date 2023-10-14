Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.92 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 739.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after buying an additional 960,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,792,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,653,000 after purchasing an additional 269,881 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 235.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,098,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $731.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $703.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $705.60. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.84 and a twelve month high of $811.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

