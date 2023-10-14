Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,772 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in HP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in HP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in HP by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in HP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in HP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

HP Stock Down 0.9 %

HP stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock worth $388,367,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.