Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,380 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.7 %

MRVL stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

