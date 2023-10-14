Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

