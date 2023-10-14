Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.76 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $64,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $257.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $200.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $187.29 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.01 and its 200 day moving average is $221.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

