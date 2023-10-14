Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,907,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,532,000 after buying an additional 54,085 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,810,000 after buying an additional 1,779,574 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.14.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.81 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,866,906.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $5,612,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,908 shares of company stock worth $29,544,591. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

